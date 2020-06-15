coronavirus

Governor, Bay Area Health Experts Urge People to Wear Face Coverings

By Cheryl Hurd

Governor Gavin Newsom has been making it a point to remind people not only that it’s important to wear a face covering, but it’s the best defense to people from getting COVID-19.

Wearing one is recommended or mandatory in many Bay Area counties, and in Solano County, residents have strong feelings about the new rules.

“With all the uncertainty, I think wearing masks is a must right now,” said Dave Magtanong.

And when people don’t wear one, the feeling for some is “alarming.”

“I feel more secure if I’m wearing mine and they’re not wearing theirs,” said Trish Magtanong.

As malls in the South Bay and San Francisco are officially reopening for business, it was difficult at times to social distance at Westfield Valley Fair.

Governor Newsome made it clear during a press conference that people must keep their distance or wear a mask. California is doing a good job by flattening the COVID-19 curve and he doesn’t want to see a spike.

“That’s why we have to keep our eyes wide open,” he said. “I order to do that, we have to keep our face covered.”

Dr. Dean Winslow, professor of medicine at Stanford Health Care says people must not lose sight as to why everyone should wear a mask when social distancing is not an option.

“It’s actually for the protection of other people,” he said. “More and more data suggest small particle aerosols may be the major way that this virus is transmitted from person to person.”

Wearing a mask doesn’t prevent the spread 100% but it’s the best way to protect yourself right now.

