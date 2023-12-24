Graffiti vandalism at Newark Hindu temple investigated by police as hate crime

Anti-India graffiti at a Hindu place of worship in Newark is being investigated as a hate crime, police said Friday.

The vandalism was reported about 8:30 a.m. by leaders of the SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, located at 36665 Cedar Boulevard.

Temple leaders told investigators the defacement was meant to intimidate them, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Based on the content of the graffiti, it is believed that the defacement was a targeted act, and the vandalism is being investigated as a possible hate crime," police said in a statement.

The graffiti drew condemnation from the Consulate General of India in San Francisco.

"This incident has hurt the sentiments of the Indian community," the consulate said in a social media posting. "We have pressed for quick investigation and prompt action against the vandals by the U.S. authorities in this matter."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Newark Police Detective Sgt. Yama Homayoun at (510) 578-4920 or Yama.Homayoun@newark.org.