Grand Princess Crew Member Dies of Coronavirus at SF Hospital

By NBC Bay Area staff

Cruise ship docked.
Getty Images

A Filipino crew member of the Grand Princess cruise ship died of the coronavirus at a San Francisco hospital after being transferred off of the ship last month, Princess cruise officials confirmed Friday.

Hundreds of workers remain on board the Grand Princess, their 14-day quarantine due to end Saturday, according to the California Office of Emergency Services.

The crew have been quarantined on the ship for over a month since it returned to the San Francisco Bay after a breakout of COVID-19 infections was confirmed in early March.

"All of us at Princess Cruises are deeply saddened to report that one of our team members who was working on Grand Princess passed away, from complications related to COVID-19," Princess Cruises said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends, team members and all who are impacted by this loss. All of us at Princess Cruises offer our sincere condolences."

A coalition of community groups, unions and health professionals are holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday.

