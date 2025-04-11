Man accused in ‘Grandpa Vicha' San Francisco attack wants charges dropped

A 23-year-old man who allegedly pushed an elderly man to his death in San Francisco four years ago now wants charges against him thrown out in a case that helped spark the "Stop Asian Hate" movement.

The attack on the 84-year-old man affectionately known as "Grandpa Vicha" gained international attention. In January 2021, he was forcefully shoved to the ground and died two days later from his head injuries.

Watson, who was 19 at the time of the attack, was arrested and has been in jail since February 2021 on charges of murder, elder abuse, and assault with a deadly weapon after pleading not guilty to the felonies.

Watson appeared in court Friday after his lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the charges in whole or partially due to a lack of evidence.

The judge could decide to move forward as scheduled and deny the motion, dismiss the charges, or reduce the murder charge to manslaughter.

Grandpa Vicha's family believes the attack was racially motivated. Family members were in court Friday and want the charges to stand as they are.

Watson is scheduled to return to court at a future date and will remain in jail next to the Hall of Justice.

Three years ago this week, a man -- affectionately known as Grandpa Vicha -- was attacked in San Francisco. It was a flashpoint of the rise in hate crimes against the Asian community, and the suspect has yet to face a trial. NBC Bay Area’s Janelle Wang spoke to his daughter as another painful anniversary approaches.