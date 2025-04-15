San Francisco

Judge denies defense motion to reduce charges in ‘Grandpa Vicha' death case

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A judge Tuesday morning denied a defense motion to reduce charges in the notorious "Grandpa Vicha" death case in San Francisco.

In 2021, an 84-year-old man affectionately known as "Grandpa Vicha" died two days after he was shoved to the ground near his San Francisco home.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

His death became an international flashpoint in the fight to stop Asian-American/Pacific Islander hate.

Police later arrested the suspect, Antoine Watson of Daly City, and Watson was subsequently charged with murder.

Watson's attorneys on Tuesday, asked to reduce the charges to manslaughter, but the judge denied the motion.

The victim's family says they are happy the case will soon go before a jury.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us