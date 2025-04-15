Judge denies defense motion to reduce charges in ‘Grandpa Vicha' death case

A judge Tuesday morning denied a defense motion to reduce charges in the notorious "Grandpa Vicha" death case in San Francisco.

In 2021, an 84-year-old man affectionately known as "Grandpa Vicha" died two days after he was shoved to the ground near his San Francisco home.

His death became an international flashpoint in the fight to stop Asian-American/Pacific Islander hate.

Police later arrested the suspect, Antoine Watson of Daly City, and Watson was subsequently charged with murder.

Watson's attorneys on Tuesday, asked to reduce the charges to manslaughter, but the judge denied the motion.

The victim's family says they are happy the case will soon go before a jury.