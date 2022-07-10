Grant Boosts Marin County Fire Department to Help Fight Wildfires

The Marin County Fire Department is getting a big boost with millions of dollars in funding to help increase crews that can help with wildfires.

It’s coming from the state, and it can help in the county and areas around the state that are battling fires too.

“The county itself along with the five other contract counties worked with Senator *(Mike) McGuire as well as state assemblyman (Marc) Levine to work with Cal Fire to get more funding for all the contract counties," said Capt. Matt Wilson with the Marin County Fire Department.

Watson said that means increasing crew funding and numbers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“We have had two crews the last few years this year without the infrastructure to support it. Our crews went from 14 people to 22 people each. Next year, they will go to 4 crews and four crews of 14 people,” he said.

Watson added that its $3.7 million this year, $5 million next year and ongoing. They’ll be adding hand crews that play a key role.

“Hand crews are in there they’re cutting line, they’re cutting brush moving the fuel form the fire triable and letting the fire go out,” he said. “On a daily basis here in Marin, it helps increase staffing, in case there is a wildfire. If there is no fire, it helps get fuel reduction done throughout the county."

Firefighters said they are using tools to get into a remote area, digging and putting in lines.

“Day-to-day they’re vegetation management is the biggest thing and when there is a fire, they will increase response in Marin and then, it also allows us to send resources to fires throughout the state,”

This change is in addition to the new fire foundry crew. Marin County fire also has resources in Amador County at the Electra Fire and still has other crews here to protect Marin.

They said the flexibility the funding offers plays a vital role.