What to Know 2025 Cheese Trail map

The updated trail has the "first-ever searchable California Cheese Directory," a resource that groups over 600 cheeses by "type and region"

The free maps are available at numerous cheese shops and farms around the Golden State; you can also access the map online, where it is available for download

Started nearly a decade and a half ago to help "support small farms" and spotlight cheesemakers, the trail has become a snacky staple for cheese lovers seeking out the best unique and flavorful offerings in both Northern and Southern California

FOLLOWING A TRAIL? It's a pursuit that's perfect for all seasons, provided you're wearing the appropriate footwear (and you're snugly dressed for wintry weather). Still, if a trail wends its way by a number of farms, and its spirit has a spring-like spirit, you'll want to set out out upon this tempting path as the weather begins to warm up. This nice notion makes the timing of the updated California Cheese Trail map especially enticing: The 14-year-old resource, which celebrates small farms, cheese-perfecting pros, and dairy delights across the state, just unveiled its 2025 trail, and its new offerings, as spring was dawning. The snackable choices have always been terrific, but pause and ponder this: The trail just debuted the "first-ever searchable California Cheese Directory," with hundreds of cheeses listed by "type and region," oh goodness.

THE UPDATED TRAIL... also has tour suggestions, a calendar full of cheese-themed happenings, and just-added cheesemakers. Want to go to where the good stuff is made? The map "... showcases 44 artisan cheesemakers inviting visitors to their farms, cheesemaking facilities, and retail shops, offering farm tours, cheesemaking classes, and special events." Picking up one of these free maps? You can, at a caboodle of cheesy locations around California; it's also available on the site, if you'd like to download it.

LOOKING AHEAD: "We're not just showcasing cheesemakers — we're building a stronger cheese cheese-loving community," shared Vivien Straus, co-founder of the Cheese Trail. "And soon, we'll be expanding beyond California, creating more ways to connect people with incredible artisan cheeses." That's news that is both good and gooey for dairy devotees in search of the perfect square, slice, chunk or hunk.