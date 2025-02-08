Santa Clara

Great America to host concert with rappers LaRussell, Juvenile amid uncertain future

Great America's Backyard Boogie summer concert will feature Bay Area rapper LaRussell and legendary hitmaker Juvenile

By Faiza Ashar

Santa Clara's Great America theme park announced its summer rap concert on Tuesday, co-headlined by Vallejo rapper LaRussell and New Orleans' rap legend Juvenile.

North Bay native LaRussell, who was recently featured on NPR's Tiny Desk, is racking almost 500K views. He is co-headlined by Juvenile, who made iconic '90s and '2000s hip hop hits like "Back That Thang Up" and "Slow Motion."

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The concert, called "Backyard Boogie," will take place on Jun. 28 at Great America's amphitheater. Tickets for the concert are $75, while tickets for both the concert and park are going for $100+. You can get tickets here.

“This is history!!!” LaRussell wrote on X and Instagram, “You get to ride rides with your favorite artist then watch them perform!!!!???”

The event comes despite an unclear impending closing date of the amusement park in the coming years.

In 2022, the park operator Cedar Fair, now called Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, announced that it sold the land for about $310 million to San Francisco-based company Prologis. The two parties signed a deal to continue running the park for "up to 11 years" before closing it down at the end of their current lease.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Santa Claraconcerts
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us