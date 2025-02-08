Great America to host concert with rappers LaRussell, Juvenile amid uncertain future

Santa Clara's Great America theme park announced its summer rap concert on Tuesday, co-headlined by Vallejo rapper LaRussell and New Orleans' rap legend Juvenile.

North Bay native LaRussell, who was recently featured on NPR's Tiny Desk, is racking almost 500K views. He is co-headlined by Juvenile, who made iconic '90s and '2000s hip hop hits like "Back That Thang Up" and "Slow Motion."

The concert, called "Backyard Boogie," will take place on Jun. 28 at Great America's amphitheater. Tickets for the concert are $75, while tickets for both the concert and park are going for $100+. You can get tickets here.

“This is history!!!” LaRussell wrote on X and Instagram, “You get to ride rides with your favorite artist then watch them perform!!!!???”

The event comes despite an unclear impending closing date of the amusement park in the coming years.

In 2022, the park operator Cedar Fair, now called Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, announced that it sold the land for about $310 million to San Francisco-based company Prologis. The two parties signed a deal to continue running the park for "up to 11 years" before closing it down at the end of their current lease.