Great America Theme Park to Reopen This Weekend, With Limits

Great America is reopening its gates Saturday after being closed for more than a year. For some kids that might have been enough time for them to grow tall enough for the big rides.

While Saturday's admission already sold out, the park officially kicks off its 2021 season as workers on Friday put the final touches on classic roller coasters such as Gold Striker, Flight Deck and Grizzly.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Also, the updated version of Boomerang Bay, now called South Bay Shores, is getting a new paint job and features twice the number of attractions. But it is not scheduled to open for another two weeks.

As expected, throughout the park, visitors will see sanitation stations and social distancing markers. The park will reopen at 35% of capacity, which the general manager says may actually work out to be a good thing.

"I think with the limited attendance the lines may be a little shorter," Barb Granter said. "They may look a little longer because of the distance apart, but as I say to everyone, once you're on a roller coaster, you don't notice the row behind you is empty. You just have fun."

Some other details of note for visitors: Reservations are required for admission to both the main park and South Bay Shores, even if visitin both in the same day; and masks and social distancing are required.

Some of the rules may change by the time the state reopens on June 15, so Granter suggests getting the Great America app to receive the latest updates.