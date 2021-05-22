Great America Welcomes Back Guests Under COVID-19 Protocols

It’s was a big day for families in the South Bay Saturday. Great America is back open for the first time in more than year. There are COVID-19 protocols in place.

There were plenty of families ready to be the first one’s back to the theme park.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

They were excited to be there and to can hear the roller coasters and music playing.

Oakley resident Darren Schlotman brought his whole family for the occasion.

“It’s good. We got limited people. We all have our masks on and were vaccinated,” he said.

The park, which is also a huge draw in the South Bay has been closed since March of last year.

“We are so excited this is our official opening day,” said Barb Granter, Vice President and General Manager of California’s Great America.

The park is currently open at 35% capacity and there are COVID-19 protocols in place.

“At the moment you need a reservation and that’s so we can spread people out a little bit make sure they are social distanced. Currently, we are still wearing masks. There are sanitation stations all over the park,” Granter added.

Granter told NBC Bay Area that it’s key to check Great America’s website or app for any changes.

On rides, some seats are left empty for COVID-19 safety.

There are new food options and something to look forward to.

“A brand-new water park called South Bay Shores. It opens on June 5 and it is double the size of our original waterpark,” Granter said.

Antioch resident Mike Nilo said he was ready to hit the rides with his family.

“We have been waiting for this thing last year it was closed, and we couldn’t go. This year, we have to go and he’s tall enough to go to the rides so we’re good,” he said.