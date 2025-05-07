Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week is pleasing to the palate and pocketbook

A LIGHT SALAD BY THE POOL, a sunset supper under the misters, or a bubbly brunch after a canyon hike: The tasty traditions of desert dining are plentiful, colorful, and bountiful, and just about every other -ful you can think of. This natural "ful"-ness makes Palm Springs and the cities of the Coachella Valley true foodie destinations, and while dining devotees regularly flock to the scenic area throughout the calendar, something rather special springs up as spring comes to a close: Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week. The "Greater" tells part of the tale, for while Palm Springs plays a main role in the multi-day event, so do towns across the region. The 2025 dates are live and you won't have to wait for June to find your cocktail-sipping, share-a-plate-of-truffle-fries joy: It all begins May 30.

PRIX FOOD MENUS... give go-outers a chance to try a few different dishes at their selected spots, with prices starting at $15 for lunch. Cuisines from around the globe will be featured, as well as different dishes and styles, and there are LGBTQ+ favorites like Alice B. in the spotlight. Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, Cathedral City, and La Quinta are included, as well as other cities around the valley. And some of the menus are posted on this site, including the $59 dinner at Chez Pierre in Palm Desert (Celery Remoulade, Braised Veal Pot Roast with Au Gratin Potato, and a Tarte Tatin served with Vanilla Ice Cream are among the choices). Are you calling upon Palm Springs or a nearby town as June begins? Lucky you: Learn more about the 2025 Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week, which will be "ful" of deliciousness from May 30 through June 8.

