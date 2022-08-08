Was Attack on Former SF Commissioner Racially Motivated? Police Continue to Investigate

Police are trying to determine if the brutal attack on a former San Francisco arts and immigrants' rights commissioner was racially motivated.

A man has been arrested in connection to the Aug. 2 attack, which left Gregory Chew beaten near his home in the South of Market district.

"He's doing well. It's something rattles him and it rattles the whole community," said San Francisco Supervisor Matthew Dorsey after reaching out to Chew.

Dorsey represents District 6, which covers the area the former commissioner was attacked.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

News of an arrest made in the case came Sunday - at the same time hundreds of AAPI community members gathered in Washington Square to demand more be done to keep Asian elders safe.

Police said officers have stepped up patrols, while prosecutors said crimes have become priorities for their offices, and private groups in San Francisco and Oakland now provide escorts for elders to-and-from their homes.

But the attacks continue.

The 34-year-old man arrested in connnection to the Chew's beating faces aggravated assault and elder abuse charges. He is also being interviewed by detectives to see if there are any potential racial bias enhanncements that can be added.

Dorsey said part of the fight is making sure those who commit these attacks know they will be found and prosecuted.

"We have to be vigilant about sending a message when someone is arrested and brough to justice, that we are vocal about that, because that's how we send a message to would-be attackers, that there will be accountability for it if you do this in San Francisco."