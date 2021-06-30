Grizzly Peak to Be Closed on Fourth of July Due to Fire Danger

The Fourth Of July is rapidly approaching, and the big concern is fire danger.

Not only is everyone getting a warning about the dangers of fireworks. Fire officials and police in the East Bay are shutting down a portion of a major road.

Grizzly Peak between Skyline Boulevard and Centennial Road will be shut down for a 24-hour period starting on the Fourth of July.

It’s been closed for three straight years on the Fourth of July. The reason? High fire danger.

The hills are dry but, Grizzly Peak provides beautiful views of the Bay Area.

That’s why authorities are closing a roughly five mile stretch that connects the Oakland and Berkeley hills starting Sunday.

Only residents who show proper ID will be allowed in.

“It’s nothing. I’ll take a different hike especially the fourth of July people shooting off fireworks.”

“Bat. Chief: It’s narrow up there and when you have thousands of people congregating and hundreds of vehicles it makes it very difficult if there was an emergency,” said Ryan Meineke, Battalion Chief with the Oakland Fire Department.

A fire emergency no one wants to happen.

Illegal fireworks activity started weeks ago all around the bay area.

In Contra Costa County, investigators seized some 300 pounds of fireworks and in San Francisco, authorities are blaming fireworks for a grass fire that almost burned down a house.

People who live in the East Bay’s Grizzly Peak area know they are vulnerable when it comes to fire danger.

“I think it’s an inconvenience for people who depend on that road, But everyone takes fire danger extremely seriously. Now more than ever with several years of drought,” said Ben Morgenthau.

Even Morgenthau’s eight-year-old son knows about the danger.

“The drought heightens the risk of fire because there’s not much water," said Henry Morgenthau.

Fire officials say the check points on Grizzly Peak seems to be a good deterrent to prevent a possible disaster while celebrating Independence Day.

They hope people think twice before doing something illegal this weekend.