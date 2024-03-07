Long-awaited Grocery Outlet location opens in Marin City

A Grocery Outlet opened its doors in Marin City Thursday morning.

It’s located at 150 Donahue Street in the Marin Gateway Shopping Center, where a CVS Pharmacy used to be, which closed in 2021.

The city does not have many grocery options and the new store was a long-awaited opening for residents.

“I’m glad that this is opening up to Marin city. This is a big thing for us,” said one resident. “It’s something that we need here. The prices are low.”

Grocery Outlet said it gave away gift cards to the first 100 customers. It is also giving away free reusable bags all week, while supplies last.

The store also told customers to keep an eye out for its Hot Buys. Those are the store’s most popular items at even deeper discount prices than usual.