Ground broken for 75 affordable apartments in Santa Rosa

Ground was broken Friday for 75 affordable apartments in the Roseland neighborhood of Santa Rosa, Sonoma County officials said.

The apartments at Casa Roseland are part of a proposed development by MidPen Housing called Tierra de Rosas that includes market-rate housing, a civic-use building and a 10,000-square-foot marketplace, the county said in a press release.

The development is on the site of a former shopping center at the intersection of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue. Casa Roseland will consist of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments for families with incomes of about $29,050 to $82,980, depending on household size.

Construction on Casa Roseland started in January and is anticipated to be complete in summer 2026. MidPen is operating or building five other affordable communities in Sonoma County, officials said.