Ground Delay Issued for Flights to San Francisco International Airport

By Bay City News

Heavy winds are expected to slow arrivals to San Francisco International Airport on Tuesday, as the Federal Aviation Administration initiated a ground stop program that will see domestic arrivals delayed by an average of 80 minutes.

A ground stop program is designed to manage arriving flights by alerting pilots to issues at a destination, allowing them to delay flights, according to an FAA spokesperson.

The ground stop program will be effective from 8:45 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night.

Maximum delays are expected to be 157 minutes, according to the the FAA's National Airspace System Status tracker.

Departures are not affected by the ground stop program.

