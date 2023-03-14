Ground Delay Issued for Flights to San Francisco International Airport

Heavy winds are expected to slow arrivals to San Francisco International Airport on Tuesday, as the Federal Aviation Administration initiated a ground stop program that will see domestic arrivals delayed by an average of 80 minutes.

A ground stop program is designed to manage arriving flights by alerting pilots to issues at a destination, allowing them to delay flights, according to an FAA spokesperson.

The ground stop program will be effective from 8:45 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night.

Maximum delays are expected to be 157 minutes, according to the the FAA's National Airspace System Status tracker.

Departures are not affected by the ground stop program.