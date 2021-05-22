Group Gathers for Prayer Vigil in Memory of George Floyd in Palo Alto

Nearly a year after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, more than 300 people gathered in Palo Alto Saturday to remember to him. They also called for change.

Religious Leaders from more than 10 churches organized the prayer vigil at Palo Alto City Hall to encourage unity and a peaceful path to ending racism.

Bettye Wilson of Belmont told NBC Bay Area that it’s important to learn from Floyd’s tragic death and the past.

“We came out in support of the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death, but we are also standing for justice for people in the Asian community as well,” she said.

Church leaders encouraged people to rely on their faith to help accept all people.

They also held a moment of silence to remember Floyd whose death beneath Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee touched off a firestorm of protests across the nation.

A jury later convicted Chauvin of murdering Floyd. On Tuesday, May 25, it will one year since George Floyd's killing.