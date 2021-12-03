Group Hoping ‘Let's Glow SF' Light Show Will Bring Crowds Back to Downtown

Music and animation on a big scale will light up downtown San Francisco for the next nine nights.

It's part of an effort to attract people to the area who will then visit struggling.

Prepandemic, thousands of commuters would stream into Downtown San Francisco every day. They have yet to return.

A group called Downtown San Francisco is hoping this massive light and music show on four buildings bring people back during the Holiday season.

The event is called "Let's Glow SF." During the show, music and animation are projected onto four buildings.

Each show will be five to seven minutes long and run every 15 minutes at One Bush Plaza, located at 345 Montgomery, the Pacific Stock Exchange building on Pine, and the Hyatt Regency at Embarcadero Center.

Sutter Station Tavern on Market Street looked busy for happy hour on Friday. But the owner said business is down 80%.

“We used to open at 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. now 1pm to 7 or 9.It depends on business,” said Sutter Station Tavern owner Barbara Alessi.

The sidewalks heading to the Montgomery Street Bart Station Friday evening were nearly empty.

People who live and work downtown say rush hour has not returned.

“It’s not comparable to what it used to be at all. These big buildings are still empty. It's a ghost town compared to what it used to be like,” said San Francisco resident Harris Emran.

Robbie Silver, the executive director of Downtown San Francisco is hoping what he said is the largest holiday mapping projection event in the country will generate some excitement.

They want to convince people to come check it out and then visit the businesses hoping to serve them.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed flipped the switch saying it's time for San Francisco to shine.

The show runs for nine more nights.

Alessi hopes the event will bring customers back.

“Come for the lights. Have fun and visit us of course at Sutter Station,” she said.

For more information, visit downtownsf.com.