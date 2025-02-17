Elon Musk

Group protests Elon Musk's cost-cutting outside Tesla dealership in Palo Alto

By NBC Bay Area staff

Dozens of people lined the streets outside of the Tesla dealership in Palo Alto Sunday.

This protest was in response to Elon Musk’s cost cutting with the Trump administration. The group marched back and forth across the street, carrying signs and chanting.

Protesters said that they're concerned about president Donald trump appointing musk to lead the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE, tasked with cutting costs in Washington.

Musk and Trump said that DOGE is cutting down on wasteful government spending and finding fraud in federal budgets.

The Palo Alto protest was one of the many demonstrations that was happening across the nation this past week.

