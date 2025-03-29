Group protests after Swastika flag found flying from Morgan Hill freeway overpass

A group on Friday held a protest after a swastika flag was flown over Highway 101 in Morgan Hill.

People on both sides of the political spectrum gathered to wave American flags on the Highway 101 overpass along Burnett Avenue in Morgan Hill.

Last week, the flag was hanging from the overpass. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said deputies quickly took it down.

The group that protested said while may disagree on policy issues but agreed that hate has no place in America.

The incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner released a statement on his Facebook page last week, reminding people that one act of hate is not a reflection of an entire community's sentiment.