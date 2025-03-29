Morgan Hill

Group protests after Swastika flag found flying from Morgan Hill freeway overpass

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group on Friday held a protest after a swastika flag was flown over Highway 101 in Morgan Hill.

People on both sides of the political spectrum gathered to wave American flags on the Highway 101 overpass along Burnett Avenue in Morgan Hill.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Morgan Hill Mar 23

Swastika flag found flying from freeway overpass in Morgan Hill

Mill Valley Mar 26, 2024

Vandal paints swastikas on Ukrainian flags in Mill Valley

Last week, the flag was hanging from the overpass. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said deputies quickly took it down.

The group that protested said while may disagree on policy issues but agreed that hate has no place in America.

The incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner released a statement on his Facebook page last week, reminding people that one act of hate is not a reflection of an entire community's sentiment.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Morgan Hill
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us