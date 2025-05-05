San Jose

Group holds rally for teen killed in Santana Row stabbing

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group held a rally in San Jose Sunday for a teenager, who was stabbed to death at Santana Row.

The group "Justice for David Gutierrez" returned to the scene of the crime on Sunday to rally and march for amendments to Proposition 57.

Prop 57 is a law that currently allows juvenile court judges to decide whether minors 16 and older should be prosecuted and sentenced as adults.

15-year-old David Gutierrez was killed on Feb. 14 by teens affiliated with gangs. The boy who allegedly did the stabbing was only 13, making him ineligible to be tried as an adult or even serve significant jail time.

Demonstrators want teens accused of heinous crimes, including murder, to be tried as adults no matter their age.

“We need the help from these lawmakers to make the change,” said Diana Gutierrez, the victim's aunt. “We need help from the community to join us and to see that their children are in danger as well. David didn't get to come home. But these people are eventually going to be released into the community and they can hurt your family as well, not just ours.”

Police believe Gutierrez was targeted because he was wearing red. They added that the teen was not a member of any gang and was on a date with his girlfriend when he was killed.

This article tagged under:

San JoseCrime and Courts
