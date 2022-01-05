Group Smashes Display Cases, Steals Jewelry in Takeover Robbery at San Jose Store

A group of people forced their way into a San Jose jewelry store Monday, smashed display cases with hammers and stole several pieces of jewelry before taking off, according to police.

Police said the takeover robbery happened at about 3:30 p.m. at Credit Jewelers, which is located in the La Placita Tropicana shopping center at Story and King roads. Police said eight to 10 people were involved.

"A takeover robbery is very different from a standard smash-and-grab or what we've seen recently with retail mall thefts," San Jose police Officer Steve Aponte said. "These individuals actually forced their way into the store. And by saying takeover robbery, they demanded everybody to get on the ground. They forced people who were present, including staff members, to do their will. And in doing so, they were able to take over, break the glass, take away the stuff that they wanted to take."

The suspects were not in custody as of Monday night, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.