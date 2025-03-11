Homeless advocates sue Fremont over anti-camping ordinance

A coalition of homeless activists is suing the city of Fremont over its recently enacted anti-camping ordinance, which critics say criminalizes homelessness and charitable outreach to the unhoused.

The ordinance was approved by a 6-1 vote of the Fremont City Council in February and aims to give the city broad powers to deal with homeless encampments on public and private property.

The new rules specify a jail term of no more than six months and a fine of up to $1,000 for people convicted of camping on sidewalks, streets and parks in Fremont or of aiding, abetting or concealing such behavior.

It also prohibits camping on most private property for longer than 72 hours and the storing of personal belongings on public property.

And while the council seems poised to remove the "aiding and abetting" language from the ordinance at its March 18 meeting -- following widespread concerns that it criminalizes helping homeless people -- advocates claim such a move would be ineffective because similar language appears in a different section of Fremont's municipal code.

"If the city makes anything unlawful, it also makes aiding and abetting that behavior unlawful," said Anthony Prince, a lawyer for one of the plaintiffs, the California Homeless Union.

"They're trying to minimize its significance and it's illusory at best and fraudulent at worst for the city to be falsely misleading the charitable community and supporters of the unhoused into thinking they're okay."

The suit was filed last Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

It alleges the ordinance violates the First, Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, the Religious Land Use and the Institutionalized Persons Act, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, the California Constitution and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

It also likens the way the ordinance treats homeless people to the way runaway slaves were pursued and persecuted in the United States.

"Two hundred years ago, by fleeing bondage, the runaway slaves "stole" themselves from their owners, and became, by definition, criminals," the suit claims. "Today, it is the homeless resident of Fremont who has become the criminal, 'fleeing' from the cold of winter and extreme heat of summer that takes the lives of thousands of the unsheltered every year; 'fleeing' the dangers of the unprotected streets and seeking refuge in a tent, car or under a freeway overpass; fleeing hunger and want by taking the outstretched helping hands of the concerned and the compassionate who, under this unconscionable enactment, have also been pushed into the ranks of the hunted and the criminal."

Fremont Mayor Raj Salwan said Monday the city can't comment on pending litigation but noted it "has agreed to stay enforcement of the Camping Ordinance until the City Council considers an amendment on March 18th."

In addition to pursuing the lawsuit, Prince said his organization and local allies plan to present city officials with a letter demanding they suspend enforcement of the ordinance and meet with advocates and people from the homeless community to talk about the main issues involved, including health and safety goals.

A vacate notice is what Steve Skala saw on Monday morning while volunteering with his church group. The sign is attached to a wheelchair at a homeless encampment.

Skala and others were out offering services to the unsheltered at the bay street public parking lot in Fremont.

“It was pretty obvious that there was activity going on with a dump truck, and some police officers and a couple of other city of Fremont people,” he said.

They said the notice was posted to a disabled woman’s wheelchair. Skala noted that the woman is also hard of hearing. The women who did not want to speak on camera but she claimed the city did not offer her any services.

The woman said that they told her she would have to leave by 7 a.m. Tuesday. She also claimed the tent of another unhoused person was removed Monday morning.

Skala told NBC Bay Area that he is concerned that shuffling the unhoused around the city only makes it harder to get them the help that many of them need.

“People are just going to pick up and move," he said. "They will move for a while and go somewhere else. Which makes it hard for anyone who is trying to help them or provide services."

Andrea Henson, who represents a group currently suing Fremont over the new ordinance, now wonders if Monday’s notice is legal under the city's current anti-camping ordinance. She said that she's now looking to find and help the woman who got that notice.

“This shows how it is just not about resources, its approach," she said. "At city council, they kept telling us, 'Well, we are going to talk to them, we have a great history of talking to people and we are not just going to move them out.' That didn’t happen here."

Critics noted the ordinance also comes with potential fine for those who help encampments under an “aiding and abetting clause.” Henson said she will continue to fight to make sure it does not go into effect.

“The underlying ordinance now is so broad, which says you cannot be anywhere in Fremont if you are homeless. This couple could be charged,” she said.

Another critic of Fremont’s plan is Greg Ward, the lead pastor at Mission Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation.

“We think that this is a moment people from all over the country need to pay attention to because it is signaling the direction we’re going with respect to taking care of the people who need care the most,” he said.

In the meantime, the city and homeless advocates continue to disagree on how homelessness should be handled, especially in light of the recent ordinance.

“On one hand we are prepared to do what we have to do to stop the city’s enforcement,” Prince said. “On the other hand, we’re willing to set aside litigation if they agree to come to the table and engage in meaningful discussions.”

NBC Bay Area's Jocelyn Moran contributed to the report.