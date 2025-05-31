Grupo Firme cites visa concerns for cancelling La Onda performance

Popular Mexican band Grupo Firme announced they will not be performing on Sunday at the La Onda fest due to issues with their visas.

The band took to social media and told fans their visas are in an "administrative process," and it comes as some Latino performers have gotten their visas revoked.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Many fans express disappointment, and some are even asking the festival for a refund.

"I think it was very disappointing to hear," Edwin Herrera, producer of Big Bay Mornings 997 Now.

Grupo Firme has garnred more than 5 million followers on Instagram and TikTok.

Yanira Cortez went to the La Onda fest in 2024 and had a great time. It's part of why she bought tickets to this year's festival, but she wasn't expecting Friday's announcement.

"My first thing is that comment of ‘not everything is political,’ and I feel like everything is political, and this is a great example of it," she said. "While we don't know exactly what happened, I can't ignore Trump’s policies around immigration right now."

Comments have flooded La Onda's Instagram page, where some people have asked for refunds.

A user shared with NBC Bay Area La Onda's response, saying that per the terms and conditions, the artist lineup is subject to change. The response added that no refunds will be issued.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Festival organizers have not updated their lineup on their homepage.

Cortez doesn't plan on asking for a refund, but said she feels it could have been handled better.

"Out of that same loyalty, we bought in 2025, so then just to see things being taken away and not necessarily addressed properly is kind of a gut punch," she said.

The announcement comes as other artists and bands are getting their visas revoked. Lorenzo De Monteclaro said he wouldn't be appearing in U.S. concerts for the foreseeable future because of it. Julion Alvarez had to cancel his sold-out concert at AT&T Stadium for the same reason.

"It’s very damaging to the music culture," Herrera said.

Tito Double P will be replacing Grupo Firme on Sunday.