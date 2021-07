Guests were evacuated from rides at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Monday evening following a power outage, a boardwalk spokesman said.

By 6:35 p.m. power had been restored and some rides had reopened, boardwalk spokesman Kris Reyes said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Everyone was safely evacuated, and no one was stuck on any rides, Reyes said.

Reyes said Monday evening that he didn't know what caused the power outage.