Guilty plea announced in San Jose electric transformer bombings

A man who bombed two PG&E transformers in San Jose pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges related to the attacks.

Peter Karasev, 38, admitted to bombing the electric transformers on Dec. 8, 2022 near the Westfield Oakridge Mall and on Jan. 5, 2023 near the Plaza Del Rey shopping center, according to officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California.

The first bombing left more than 1,450 people without power for almost 16 hours and the second impacted dozens more homes and businesses, according to federal prosecutors.

"The search of his home following his arrest uncovered a staggering trove of explosive devices and hazardous chemicals," said Patrick Robbins, acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California.

"There can be no mistake as to the extent of destruction that could have resulted," Robbins said in a news release Tuesday.

Karasev, an engineer, conducted extensive internet searches about explosives, infrastructure attacks and geopolitical conflicts prior to the attacks.

When he was arrested March 1, 2023, investigators found homemade explosive devices, more than 300 pounds of materials that could be used to build bombs, hazardous chemicals, guns and remote detonation devices in his home, vehicle and office, according to prosecutors.

Karasev now faces a sentence of between roughly eight to 10 years in federal prison when he's sentenced on Aug. 19 in federal court in San Jose.

He also agreed to pay restitution $104,076.26, according to prosecutors.