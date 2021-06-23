gun control

Gun Control Debate Heightens With National, Local Plans

The gun control debate will get greater traction Wednesday as President Joe Biden outlines his strategy to address a surge in violent gun crimes.

At the same time, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is continuing his push to get more guns off the streets, moving forward with his 10-point plan that includes a requirement that all gun sales are recorded on video.

The plan Biden was set to present Wednesday would hold licensed gun dealers accountable for breaking the law and provides funding for law enforcement support and community-based intervention.

Kris Sanchez has the full story in the video above.

