Hail Sighting in San Jose

San Jose residents were surprised to witness a hail sighting in the area late Sunday morning and early afternoon.

There was a special weather statement that went in effect early Sunday for much of the Bay Area as pea-sized hail, strong thunderstorms and winds were in the forecast.

A special weather statement has been issued for San Jose CA and Alum Rock CA until 12:45 PM PST pic.twitter.com/2XdPjm0So5 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 5, 2023

The National Weather Service forecast for Sunday for the Bay Area calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the 50s.

Some San Jose residents and NBC Bay Area staffers posted video and photos of the hail falling in the area on their social media pages.

As we say in the news biz: cue nat (natural) sound… one of the sure signs it’s not rain hitting the house/car is the plinking/noise brought by either hail/graupel. And of course…the icy bits. Thanks for the clip @cyoungnews 🙌🏻⛈️ @NWSBayArea #CAwx 3/5/2023 https://t.co/fCTqKK58i4 — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) March 5, 2023