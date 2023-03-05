Hail Sighting in San Jose

San Jose residents were surprised to witness a hail sighting in the area late Sunday morning and early afternoon.
There was a special weather statement that went in effect early Sunday for much of the Bay Area as pea-sized hail, strong thunderstorms and winds were in the forecast.
The National Weather Service forecast for Sunday for the Bay Area calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the 50s.
Some San Jose residents and NBC Bay Area staffers posted video and photos of the hail falling in the area on their social media pages.
