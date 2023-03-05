San Jose

Hail Sighting in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Jose residents were surprised to witness a hail sighting in the area late Sunday morning and early afternoon.

There was a special weather statement that went in effect early Sunday for much of the Bay Area as pea-sized hail, strong thunderstorms and winds were in the forecast.

The National Weather Service forecast for Sunday for the Bay Area calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the 50s.

Some San Jose residents and NBC Bay Area staffers posted video and photos of the hail falling in the area on their social media pages.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
