half moon bay

Half Moon Bay farm reopens pumpkin patch as fall approaches

By Gabriel Ostler

NBC Universal, Inc.

Students returning to school heralds the end of summer. As fall then approaches, leaves change color, the morning air gains a crisp bite, and the pumpkin patches start to reopen.

One of the first in the Bay Area to resume operations did so Saturday morning, at Lemos Farm in Half Moon Bay.

The farm has been welcoming visitors since 1942, and entering the grounds is like stepping into a picture-perfect definition of traditional autumnal Americana.

news Aug 31

Autumn arrives earlier than ever for Starbucks and others with pumpkin menu items

Road Trip Aug 28

Leaf peepers, ‘California Fall Color' is back with golden suggestions for autumn adventures

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The pumpkin patch features classic favorites such as hay rides, a haunted house, and a petting zoo with ever-popular goats.

Eric Orozco brought his children to the pumpkin patch Sunday. He was impressed with the animals, as well as the overall atmosphere.

“The people are very friendly. It’s a family-oriented place,” he said. “The goats – as soon as you come in they grab your eye. So it’s been a very good experience so far.”

The pumpkin patch will be open through Nov. 19, but the operating hours are different depending on the month.

In September, it’s open Wednesday through Sunday. In October, it’s open every day. In November, it’s only open on the weekends.

Tickets are available for designated time slots on the Lemos Farm website

This article tagged under:

half moon bay
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us