Half Moon Bay farm reopens pumpkin patch as fall approaches

Students returning to school heralds the end of summer. As fall then approaches, leaves change color, the morning air gains a crisp bite, and the pumpkin patches start to reopen.

One of the first in the Bay Area to resume operations did so Saturday morning, at Lemos Farm in Half Moon Bay.

The farm has been welcoming visitors since 1942, and entering the grounds is like stepping into a picture-perfect definition of traditional autumnal Americana.

The pumpkin patch features classic favorites such as hay rides, a haunted house, and a petting zoo with ever-popular goats.

Eric Orozco brought his children to the pumpkin patch Sunday. He was impressed with the animals, as well as the overall atmosphere.

“The people are very friendly. It’s a family-oriented place,” he said. “The goats – as soon as you come in they grab your eye. So it’s been a very good experience so far.”

The pumpkin patch will be open through Nov. 19, but the operating hours are different depending on the month.

In September, it’s open Wednesday through Sunday. In October, it’s open every day. In November, it’s only open on the weekends.

Tickets are available for designated time slots on the Lemos Farm website.