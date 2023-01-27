Half Moon Bay Community Holds Vigil for Mass Shooting Victims

Hundreds of families gathered Friday for a vigil in Half Moon Bay. It was the first of many city events meant to help the community process the mass shooting.

“These people are not just farmworkers, they’re part of my community, I consider them family,” said Alejandra Covarruvias of Dreamer Roadmap.

“As an immigrant, I feel so sad for those victims, they died so suddenly and so violently, far away from their home and their family,” said Chuang Wang of Half Moon Bay.

Messages of solidarity for the seven men and women, who are no longer alive, for the man healing in a hospital and the community that’s been working in the shadows for generations.

“It's been really hard, I have young kids and we’ve been trying to explain to them what happened and why and also assure them that they are safe,” said Half Moon Bay resident Elyane Stefanica.

City leaders and victim families spoke during the event. They all believe this is the first step of a long journey of healing and necessary change.

“These people live the way that they live and work the jobs that they work because of all these broken policies and false promises,” said Sarahi Espinoza Salamanca with Dreamer Roadmap.

For the Half Moon Bay community, Friday’s event was more than just a vigil. They said it was a night without borders.