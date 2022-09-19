Retailers Prepare for Halloween as Global Supply Chain Recovers From Pandemic Disruption

As Halloween approaches, retailers in the Bay Area are preparing for possible shortages due to global supply chain issues.

Last year, the pandemic disrupted the supply chain for nearly everything from household goods to Halloween costumes last year. This year spending is expected to hit pre-pandemic levels, according to the National Retail Federation.

The number of people participating is expected to be near 70% for the first time since 2019 and while costumes do not seem to be affected, the Hershey company is warning it may not be able to meet demand for Halloween and over the holiday season.

Due a scarcity of raw ingredients, candy is expected to cost 9% more than last year.

"The last few years have been a real roller coaster of imbalance," explained Santa Clara County University Professor Dr. Andy Tsay who is a supply chain expert and says every industry and product has its own challenges.

Overall, while there are still worker shortages the supply chains are improving as restrictions are lifted around the globe.

"I am willing to say that things are getting better from a supply chain point of view if for no other reason, of the increasing awareness that the last couple of years have brought."

Analysts said it'll still take years to recover, so if there's something you really want or need, better to get it sooner than later.