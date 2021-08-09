‘Hamilton' Returning to the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco

You'll be back.

That's what makers of the musical "Hamilton" are hoping as the hit show returns Tuesday to the Orpheum Theatre for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The touring musical, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and based on the life of America's "$10 founding father" Alexander Hamilton, will have shows through Sept. 5 at the theater along Market Street in San Francisco.

All ticketholders will be required to show proof of COVID vaccination or of a negative test within 72 hours of showtime, according to show organizers.

More information about the show and tickets can be found at hamilton.broadwaysf.com.