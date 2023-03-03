Bay Area

These Bay Area Cities Are Among the Nation's Happiest, Report Says

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Bay Area is home to some of the happiest cities in the United States, according to a new report.

WalletHub ranked Fremont as the happiest city in the nation, San Jose as the second happiest and San Francisco as the fifth happiest. Other Bay Area cities that appeared close to the top of the list were Oakland (13) and Santa Rosa (26).

When putting together its list, WalletHub compared 182 of the country's largest cities across three key factors: emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment.

"We examined each city based on 30 key indicators of happiness, ranging from the depression rate to the income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day," the report states.

Here's a look at the top 20 happiest cities in the U.S., per WalletHub.

RANKCITY
1Fremont, California
2San Jose, California
3Madison, Wisconsin
4Overland Park, Kansas
5San Francisco, California
6Irvine, California
7Columbia, Maryland
8Sioux Falls, South Dakota
9South Burlington, Vermont
10Burlington, Vermont
11Seattle, Washington
12Bismarck, North Dakota
13Oakland, California
14Huntington Beach, California
15San Diego, California
16Scottsdale, Arizona
17Minneapolis, Minnesota
18Yonkers, New York
19Aurora, Illinois
20Fargo, North Dakota

