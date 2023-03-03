The Bay Area is home to some of the happiest cities in the United States, according to a new report.

WalletHub ranked Fremont as the happiest city in the nation, San Jose as the second happiest and San Francisco as the fifth happiest. Other Bay Area cities that appeared close to the top of the list were Oakland (13) and Santa Rosa (26).

When putting together its list, WalletHub compared 182 of the country's largest cities across three key factors: emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment.

"We examined each city based on 30 key indicators of happiness, ranging from the depression rate to the income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day," the report states.

Here's a look at the top 20 happiest cities in the U.S., per WalletHub.

RANK CITY 1 Fremont, California 2 San Jose, California 3 Madison, Wisconsin 4 Overland Park, Kansas 5 San Francisco, California 6 Irvine, California 7 Columbia, Maryland 8 Sioux Falls, South Dakota 9 South Burlington, Vermont 10 Burlington, Vermont 11 Seattle, Washington 12 Bismarck, North Dakota 13 Oakland, California 14 Huntington Beach, California 15 San Diego, California 16 Scottsdale, Arizona 17 Minneapolis, Minnesota 18 Yonkers, New York 19 Aurora, Illinois 20 Fargo, North Dakota

Learn more about WalletHub's list here.