Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival to Return to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park

For the first time in three years, San Francisco’s popular Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival will return to Golden Gate Park for in-person performances.

According to the festival’s website, the country music event is scheduled for Sep 30 to Oct. 2.

The lineup was not announced Thursday but the news is expected to be released on Tuesday, July 26. Fans will be the first to know if they get the new Hardly Strictly app on their smart phone, organizers said.

The festival dates back to 2001, but it went virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic with performances seen online.

For more details, visit hardlystrictlybluegrass.com.