Two teens arrested for alleged hate crime at Redwood City Pride event

The Redwood City Police Department arrested two 13-year-olds for allegedly committing a hate crime at a Pride event on Wednesday.

According to the RCPD, the teens had allegedly thrown fireworks into the crowd while shouting homophobic remarks at the city's Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department annual Pride Event at Courthouse Square.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 5:55 p.m., but the suspects had fled before their arrival.

Officers identified two victims, one of whom sustained minor injuries.

The teens were released to the San Mateo County Youth Services Center, per the RWCPD.

The incident is under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the department at (650) 780-7100.