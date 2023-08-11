Pilot miscommunication blamed for Hawaii-SFO United flight nearly plunging into ocean

The National Transportation Safety Board says miscommunication between pilots is to blame for a United Airlines flight from Hawaii to San Francisco nearly crashing into the Pacific Ocean last December.

Federal investigators say after a normal takeoff during heavy rain, the captain asked the co-pilot to reset the wing flaps, but the co-pilot heard 15 instead of five.

The plane climbed above 2,000 feet, then dropped more than 1,400 feet toward the ocean.

The pilots were able to recover, and no one was hurt.

Both pilots received additional training after the incident. They continue to fly for United.