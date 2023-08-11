UNITED AIRLINES

Pilot miscommunication blamed for Hawaii-SFO United flight nearly plunging into ocean

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Transportation Safety Board says miscommunication between pilots is to blame for a United Airlines flight from Hawaii to San Francisco nearly crashing into the Pacific Ocean last December.

Federal investigators say after a normal takeoff during heavy rain, the captain asked the co-pilot to reset the wing flaps, but the co-pilot heard 15 instead of five.

The plane climbed above 2,000 feet, then dropped more than 1,400 feet toward the ocean.

The pilots were able to recover, and no one was hurt.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Both pilots received additional training after the incident. They continue to fly for United.

This article tagged under:

UNITED AIRLINES
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us