Hawaii tourism down as much as 10% compared to last year, experts say

Summer time is normally peak season for Hawaii -- from June through August. But travel experts are worried, saying tourism is down.

Bruce Fisher, owner of Hawaii Aloha Travel, said Monday bookings to the Hawaiian Islands are down as much as 10% compared to last year.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I think one of the biggest challenges right now is the shorter booking window. I think people are waiting a little bit longer than they normally would to book,” he said. "Normally people wait six to eight months in advance. Now they're waiting 30 days to book."

Fisher added that this is the slowest June he's seen in his 22 years in the business.

He said he hopes tourism will pick up in the coming months.