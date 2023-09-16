San Jose

Hawaiian pop group Crossing Rain performs in San Jose, raise money for Maui fire victims

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

A popular pop group from Hawaii performed in San Jose Saturday night to raise money for the fire victims in Maui.

The five members of the group “Crossing Rain” had performed at South Bay high schools earlier this week. They raised more than $4,000 at Milpitas High School.

Saturday’s concert at San Jose Buddhist Church was sold out.

“Back home, we experienced tragedy. Many homes and lives were lost. And as a band, we want to come together and replenish what they lost,” said Crossing Rain member Devin Teruya.

The band members say it’s all about taking care of their Ohana or family.

The crowd has gone wild with this group cheering them on. All the money from this concert will go to the group “Maui Strong.”

Marianne Favro has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

San Josemaui wildfires
