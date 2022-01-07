Hawk Euthanized After Found With Arrow Through Its Leg in Santa Cruz Mountains

Wildlife officials in Santa Cruz had to euthanize a hawk that was found with an arrow through its leg.

Kevin Foster with Native Animal Rescue said Friday they started to receive calls about the injured hawk earlier in the week.

Foster tracked down and captured the hawk in the Felton area on Thursday.

The bird had to be euthanized because the wound had become infected and its injuries were "beyond treatment," Foster said.

The case was passed along to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Foster said.