Hayward BART station reopens after investigation into possible stabbing

BART's Hayward station was shut down for hours Tuesday because of a possible stabbing reported there, according to a spokesperson for the transit agency.

BART initially reported the station closure at about 10 a.m. and said trains were continuing through the Hayward station without stopping.

BART spokesperson Chris Filippi said two people were detained following the possible stabbing. The investigation prompted the station to remain closed until about 1 p.m., he said.

Commuters gave way to crime scene tape at after a man was stabbed and wounded. Investigators collected evidence for hours, focusing on the concourse level near the bathroom.

“I feel a little uncomfortable, but at the same time in just got to go through the day like anybody else,” said BART commuter Anthony Gonzalez.

Witnesses said the man was stabbed multiple times but officials expected him to survive.

The hours-long station closure meant many travelers faced delays and bus bridge detours.

“More than an hour now, it was supposed to be 45, 50 minutes the most,” said BART commuter Dennis LaCab.

Some travelers said information provided by BART during the investigation also caused confusion and frustration.

Maria Cortez told NBC Bay Area that the agency announced the station had reopened, o nly to then close it again.

“I checked, I checked 511. So, this is highly inconvenient,” she said.

Cortez, who requires a walker to get around, said she came to the station twice only to be turned away both times.

“I cannot stand for more than two minutes and getting up and down off the buses and up and down on the platform alone is very hurtful,” she said. “So, I come here twice to get to where I need to go that I’ve already postponed and now, I can’t get there again."

No other details about the case were immediately available.