Hayward car collision leaves 56-year-old man dead

A car collision left a 56-year-old pedestrian dead in Hayward Friday night, police said.

The crash, which someone reported at around 10:23 p.m., happened near the intersection of Tennyson Road and Lustig Court. Officers arrived to find both the pedestrian, who had died, as well as the driver still at the site of the collision.

The driver, a 29-year-old woman, was uninjured and cooperated with investigators, according to police. Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, Hayward police asks them to reach out to 510-293-7066.