2 students hurt in stabbing at Hayward High School

Two students were injured Monday by another student wielding a knife during a confrontation on the campus of Hayward High School, officials said.

Hayward Unified School District officials said in a statement Tuesday none of the injuries was life-threatening, and there was no evidence or information to suggest an ongoing threat.

Hayward police said Tuesday they have increased patrols in the areas around the campus, and the district also said it added security officers on campus.

Here's the full statement provided by the district Tuesday:

"Three students were involved in an altercation yesterday afternoon on the Hayward High School campus. One of the students revealed a small knife that was used to injure the two other students. One injured student reported to the school office, and a staff member determined that he should seek medical attention at a local hospital. The other student fled campus and was transported to a hospital in a private vehicle. None of the injuries were life-threatening. The Hayward Police Department (HPD) responded and sent officers to support the school."

Earlier Tuesday, an email from the school principal to parents was provided to NBC Bay Area:

"Incidents of this nature are obviously very concerning," Hayward High School Principal Waylon Miller said in the letter to parents. "We place a high priority on student and staff safety, and we work hard to maintain an environment that prioritizes student learning and success. We will be taking measures in the coming days and weeks to ensure that our campus is secure and that incidents such as this do not occur again."

The district did not provide an update on the student who pulled a knife.