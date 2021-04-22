Hayward

Hayward Leaders to Consider Banning Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers

If adopted, the leaf blower ban would take effect in January 2024

By Bay City News

File image of a leaf blower.
NBC Bay Area

Hayward's Planning Commission on Thursday evening will consider banning gas-powered leaf blowers on residential properties starting in 2024.

City staff are recommending the ban because of noise complaints from residents and the desire to reduce carbon emissions in the city.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The commission will also consider changing the hours powered landscaping equipment can be used on or near residential property. If the commission approves the changes, they will be sent to the City Council for consideration and adoption June 1.

Local

California 26 mins ago

California OKs 1st Filipino American as Attorney General

California 42 mins ago

California Public Schools See ‘Sharp Decline' in Enrollment

If adopted, the leaf blower ban would take effect in January 2024.

Currently, powered landscaping equipment can be used on or near residential property from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The proposed hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. There would be no change to the Sunday hours.

The changes would affect equipment used on residential properties and commercial properties within 25 feet of residential properties.

The virtual meeting starts at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on Comcast TV Channel 15, on the City of Hayward YouTube page or streamed live on the Hayward website.

For more information, click here.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Haywardclimate changeclimate in crisis
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us