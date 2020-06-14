Hayward Police Seek Suspects in Homicide

Hayward police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and wounded another early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Manon Avenue about 3 a.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both were given medical aid, but one died at the scene. The other victim was hospitalized with injuries not considered life threatening.

Police said they know the identity of the dead man but are not releasing it pending notification of his family.

Police are identifying witnesses and gathering evidence and ask anyone with information about the homicide to call Detective Sukh Sangha at (510) 293-7176. The case number is 2020-035011.