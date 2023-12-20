Hayward residents voice frustrations following mail theft

A group of Hayward residents say their spending the holidays worried about identity theft.

An armed robber stole a master key from a mailman nearly a year ago and since then, they say their mail has been stolen repeatedly.

This security camera image shows someone unloading mail from a community box at Brighton Village in Hayward.

"It's happening day and night all the time," said Hayward resident Eunice Chung.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Chung says the thefts started after someone robbed a postal carrier about a year ago and stole a master key for the mailboxes in her neighborhood.

Residents said that almost since the first mail theft, they have asked the United States Postal Service (USPS) to provide a more secure mailbox or give them other options to keep their mail safe.

They said that so far, nothing has changed.

U.S. Postal Inspector Jeff Fitch confirms two different mail carriers were robbed of their master keys at gunpoint in Hayward.

The Post Office says people who want to permanently pick up their mail at the post office can get a P.O. Box.

Marianne Favro has more in the video above.