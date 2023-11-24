bay area weather

Weather service warns of hazardous sneaker waves on Bay Area beaches

By Bay City News

Waves along the San Francisco Bay Area coastline.
NBC Bay Area

The National Weather Service is warning beachgoers of the increased risk of potentially deadly sneaker waves beginning late Friday and lasting into Sunday.

A Beach Hazards Statement was issued Thursday night for coastal Sonoma County to Monterey County, especially on northwest-facing beaches.

Sneaker waves suddenly surge much farther up the beach than expected and can overtake the unaware, according to the weather service. The waves can sweep people into frigid water.

Small waves can wash the beach for 10 to 20 minutes immediately before a sneaker wave strikes, the weather service said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The weather service advises watching the waves from high ground for 20 minutes before moving close to the water, and never turning your back on the ocean.

Sneaker waves can also dislodge logs and heavy debris along the beach, knocking over or pinning down the unwary.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area weather
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us