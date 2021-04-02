He Shot at ‘Everyone He Saw': Atlanta Spa Workers Recount Horrors of Shooting

“He didn’t say a word. I think that alone shows how premeditated and bent on a motive he was,” survivor Eunji Lee exclusively told NBC Asian America

Eunji Lee and Eun Ja Kang survived the shooting at Gold Spa in Atlanta.
NBC News; Provided Photos

Eunji Lee had been napping in the break room at Gold Spa, while her co-worker Eun Ja Kang was waiting for a ride, when she heard a “tick, tick” sound.

She would later discover it was the sound of a gun; a white man had just shot three of their co-workers in complete silence, both survivors said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

“He didn’t say a word. I think that alone shows how premeditated and bent on a motive he was,” Lee exclusively told NBC Asian America.

Local

Vallejo 6 mins ago

Arrest Made in Vallejo's 1st Homicide of 2021

San Francisco 52 mins ago

Man Dead Following Shooting at SF's Hunters Point: Police

Lee, 41, and Kang, 48, are the two employees who were on staff at the time who survived the shooting at Gold Spa. Three of their colleagues were killed March 16, along with five others in a string of attacks at three spas in the Atlanta area. Six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent. The four women killed in the Atlanta spas were Hyun Jung Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; Soon Chung Park, 74; and Yong Ae Yue, 63.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us