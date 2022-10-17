Contra Costa County Officials Lift Health Advisory for Crockett

A health advisory for the town of Crockett has been lifted, Contra Costa Health said Monday.

The advisory was issued Oct. 7 in response to elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide in the air caused by operational issues at the Crockett Wastewater Treatment Plant. The incident caused a rotten egg smell for weeks in the area and prompted hundreds of complaints to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Officials said the advisory was lifted Monday after air readings from the past two days no longer detected hydrogen sulfide in the air coming from the facility. The health department said it will continue to monitor air readings.