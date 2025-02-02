Martinez

Health advisory still in place for those with sensitivities after Martinez refinery fire

By Bay City News

Contra Costa Health Sunday recommended that residents of Martinez, parts of Pacheco and Clyde who have respiratory sensitivity remain indoors with doors and windows closed while smoke continues to clear from Saturday's fire at the Martinez Refining Company.

Contra Costa Health noted in a news release that as of 11 a.m. Sunday, the fire was mostly out, but the agency will keep its health advisory in place for people with respiratory sensitivity until the fire is completely extinguished.

A shelter-in-place alert was declared at 4:49 p.m. Saturday for specific neighborhoods near the refinery and lifted about 9 p.m.

Saturday's fire injured at least six people. Four people were taken to a hospital for treatment Saturday and three were released, said Ted Leach, a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District captain. Two others were treated at the scene and released, he said.

Contra Costa Health said it was first notified of the event when the Martinez Refining Co., owned by PBF Energy, reported the fire through the county's Community Warning System (CWS) at 1:49 p.m. Saturday.

The Level 2 CWS alert warned that the incident could potentially affect surrounding neighborhoods, prompting Contra Costa Health to issue its health advisory.

