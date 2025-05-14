Health care workers protest proposed cuts to Medicaid

The fight to protect Medicaid is heating up this week as health care workers across the country speak out against a proposed federal bill that would cut hundreds of billions of dollars from the federally-funded health care program.

The legislation also includes new and stricter eligibility checks for participants and new limits on federal funding to states, all of which opponents say could add up to a death sentence for patients.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

NBC Bay Area's Velena Jones was in Oakland Tuesday as those opponents gathered to demand the proposal be stopped. Watch her report in the video player above.